YouTuber Shahveer Jafry had only one day to plan a surprise dholki for Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann and he nailed it.

“Mere do anmol ratan and my first dholki,” wrote Zoya. “Love you to bits and pieces.”

Shahveer has uploaded the dholki vlog on his YouTube channel.

Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

Here are some of the glimpses from the event.

Christian, who is a German vlogger, got engaged to Zoya in February. He released a video earlier this year detailing his conversion to Islam.

