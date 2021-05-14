Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends

Urge people to follow coronavirus SOPs

Posted: May 14, 2021
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Sania Mirza

This year’s Eid announcement sent social media into a frenzy when many people, including celebrities, had gone to bed expecting to wake up for sehri.

“There will be no hugs and kisses this Eid,” said Saba Qamar. She urged people to remember Palestinian brothers and sisters in their prayers and keep Eid celebrations simple.

A number of actors celebrated Eid with their families and friends, reminding followers that the coronavirus SOPs must not be violated. From Sania Mirza to Ayeza Khan, here’s how your favourite stars brought in festive cheers with their photos.

“Swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pictures,” wrote Sania Mirza, who celebrated Eid with Shoaib and their son Izhaan in Dubai. The photos show her being unable to keep a straight face, prompting funny reactions from Shoaib.

Ayeza Khan shared her special Eid look designed by Aneela Murtaza.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrated their first Eid together.

