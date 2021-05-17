In pictures: Star couples who celebrated first Eid together

A number of Pakistani stars, who tied the knot in lockdowns, rocked the gram this Eid with their festive looks.

In the past year, celebrities surprised fans by ditching extravagant pre-wedding events for simple, private gatherings, then set an example by choosing to celebrate with simplicity. From Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir to Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal, here are all of your favourite couples who celebrated their first Eid together this year.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir

The two were married in July in an intimate gathering of family, close friends and relatives. Falak’s adorable Instagram posts for Sarah and Sarah’s for him are not new to their fans. They are one of the most popular couples on social media.

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali

The two instantly became one of the most admired couples after tying the knot in May. Although Hina has openly stated that she doesn’t “feel like posting photos with her husband”, the couple’s Eid snaps were a surprise for many of their fans.

Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam

Actor Usman Mukhtar’s wedding to Zunaira Inam Khan was rescheduled for April 2, but took place two days earlier due to COVID-19 restrictions in Islamabad. A week later, Usman answered all of his fans’ questions about Zunaira and treated them with a new photo with her since their wedding.

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal

Rockstar Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed married at Mövenpick Hotel in Karachi in October 2020. The two like to keep a low profile and rarely share snaps together unlike Sarah and Falak. But on Eid, Umair posted what he called a “full photo” with Sana.

