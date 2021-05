Actor Shagufta Ejaz celebrated her 50th birthday with her family on Wednesday.

“Thank you, mere bacho, maa ki jaan, for working so hard and so well for me,” she wrote and shared photos showing her room full of balloons and flowers.

Shagufta wore a suit that belonged to her mother and was given to the actor by her sister. Her house was decorated by her daughters.

Here are some of the glimpses from the celebrations.

