Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California

She is keeping her fans updated on Instagram

Posted: May 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California

Photo Courtesy: Komal Rizvi/Instagram

Pakistan actor Komal Rizvi is having the time of her life as she is spending vacation in California.

Komal shared images on Instagram of her spending leisure time in the United States.

She made her television debut with a supporting role in the super hit drama Hawaain back in 1997. She also starred in other projects named Lehrein, Teesra Peher and Samandar Hai Darmiyan and Mujhe Roothney Na Dena.

Komal also hosted her own show named Karachi Nights With Komal.

The Dubai-born star Rizvi also sung many famous songs such Akhtar Chanal for Coke Studios’ rendition of Daaneh Pe Daanah, which was highly praised. She went on to sing Washmllay in the show.

california Komal Rizvi
 
