HOME > Entertainment

In pictures: Ali Rehman celebrates birthday with friends

Hania Aamir, Maida Azmat attended it

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
In pictures: Ali Rehman celebrates birthday with friends

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman

Actor Ali Rehman Khan celebrated his 33rd birthday in a star-studded gathering on Thursday.

“May we always wow each other with crazy stories,” wrote Ayesha Omar, adding, “the best experiences, the funniest experiences, beautiful memories and uplifting words. Wishing you the best year ahead.”

Hania Aamir and Maida Azmat were among many celebrities who attended the gathering. Here are some of the glimpses from Ali’s birthday celebrations.

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Ali is known for his performances in Heer Maan Ja (2019) and Janaan (2016).

Ali Rehman birthday Hania Aamir
 
