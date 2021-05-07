In pictures: Ali Rehman celebrates birthday with friends

Actor Ali Rehman Khan celebrated his 33rd birthday in a star-studded gathering on Thursday.

“May we always wow each other with crazy stories,” wrote Ayesha Omar, adding, “the best experiences, the funniest experiences, beautiful memories and uplifting words. Wishing you the best year ahead.”

Hania Aamir and Maida Azmat were among many celebrities who attended the gathering. Here are some of the glimpses from Ali’s birthday celebrations.

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman Khan

Ali is known for his performances in Heer Maan Ja (2019) and Janaan (2016).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

