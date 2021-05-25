Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Abbas’ singing wins praise from across the border

He is a big 1990s music fan

Posted: May 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Imran Abbas’ singing wins praise from across the border

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Actor Imran Abbas is known for his singing not only in Pakistan, but across the border as well.

“My love for the 1990s film music is totally unexplainable and when it comes to Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, the craziness just hits the ceiling,” Imran said.

Imran posted a video showing himself driving in Swat and singing Tu Mere Samne from the 2003 film Chori Chori. It starred Ajay Devgyn, Rani Mukherjee and Sonali Bendre.

“You sing really well,” Alka Yagnik commented. “And your voice is very beautiful.”

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

This is not the first time Imran won hearts on social media for his singing. His version of Aik Pal ki Khushi from Karz had gone viral too.

In Ramazan, Imran released his own rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef, which was shot in the streets of Turkey. He was appointed a goodwill ambassador from Pakistan by the Turkish government as well. Many celebrities, including Reema Khan, congratulated him. He will visit African countries with a delegation of Turkish actors.

Alka Yagnik Imran Abbas singing
 
