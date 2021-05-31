Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage

Imran Abbas has been hitched to a fellow actor by the internet for the fourth time but he is no longer laughing it off.

“After Alizeh Shah, Saboor, Ushna, now it’s Urwa [Hocane],” he said. “My fourth marriage since January 2021.”

Photo: Facebook/Imran Abbas

Last week, actor Ushna Shah shared a photo showing herself and Imran getting married. It was a screenshot taken from a YouTube video which was posted by Tellyexpress on March 18. Imran reshared her post and remarked that the two had forgotten to tell each other about their marriage.

The photo, which clearly looked doctored, was taken from actors Minal Khan Aiman Muneeb’s wedding in 2018. Imran even joked the YouTubers could have done a better job at photoshopping their faces. But he won’t take it anymore.

“Don’t these bloggers have anything else to do?” Imran said. “Or they think that I’ve got nothing else to do?”

He has called it “shameful” to link him with women actors who are his friends and requested followers to unsubscribe from misleading YouTube channels and Facebook pages to give such bloggers a taste of their own medicine.

Under Section 20 (Offences against dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Acts 2016, anyone who publicly spreads false information to intimidate a person or harm their reputation or privacy may face imprisonment for a year, which may extend to three, or a fine of Rs1 million, or both.

It has been criticised, however, for its vague wording and several activists and lawyers have called for its omission, arguing that it may be misused to settle scores or silence individuals speaking out against crimes, especially sexual harassment.

