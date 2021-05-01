Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide

India actor Ileana D’Cruz brushed aside rumours of her pregnancy and committing suicide, Bollywood Hungama reported.

She spoke about the reports in an exclusive interview to the entertainment website.

“There are quite a few,” she said. “There was one where I was apparently pregnant and had an abortion. It’s kind of sad that people actually wrote stuff like that. It was bizarre.”

The Tu Mera Hero star said rumours of her committing suicide also made the rounds.

“There was another that I had committed suicide, not attempted. Very sad. ‘I had committed suicide and I had survived and my maid had confirmed the news’. I didn’t have a maid. I didn’t attempt suicide. I was alive but it didn’t make sense. I don’t know where they get stuff like these.”

Ileana’s was last seen in The Big Bull, which is based on the financial scams by India stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

She plays the role of Meera Rao and stars opposite Abhishek Bachchan in lead role.