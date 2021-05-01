Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide

Actor questions how rumours are made

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide

Photo Courtesy: AFP

India actor Ileana D’Cruz brushed aside rumours of her pregnancy and committing suicide, Bollywood Hungama reported.

She spoke about the reports in an exclusive interview to the entertainment website.

“There are quite a few,” she said. “There was one where I was apparently pregnant and had an abortion. It’s kind of sad that people actually wrote stuff like that. It was bizarre.”

The Tu Mera Hero star said rumours of her committing suicide also made the rounds.

“There was another that I had committed suicide, not attempted. Very sad. ‘I had committed suicide and I had survived and my maid had confirmed the news’. I didn’t have a maid. I didn’t attempt suicide. I was alive but it didn’t make sense. I don’t know where they get stuff like these.”

Ileana’s was last seen in The Big Bull, which is based on the financial scams by India stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

She plays the role of Meera Rao and stars opposite Abhishek Bachchan in lead role.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fake news ileana D'Cruz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ileana D'Cruz, fake news, Ileana D'Druz news, Ileana D'Cruz pregnancy, Ileana D'Cruz suicide,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
Pakistan celebrities called out for violating coronavirus SOPs
Priyanka Chopra criticised for asking US govt to help India
Priyanka Chopra criticised for asking US govt to help India
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.