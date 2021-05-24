Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann

Zoya Nasir called off engagement to him over 'religious insensitivity'

Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Zoya Nasir

German vlogger Christian Betzmann became a top trend in Pakistan on Saturday after actor Zoya Nasir called off her engagement to him.

“First of all, this is not an apology,” Christian said in a series of Instagram stories posted on Sunday. “Pakistan has welcomed me with open arms and I’m forever grateful for that.”

Photo: Instagram/Christian Betzmann

On Saturday, Zoya posted a note informing followers of her split from Christian. The vlogger’s sudden change towards Pakistan, its people and his insensitivity towards Islam led Zoya to this decision, she said.

Although the actor didn’t give details, people speculated that it was the vlogger’s take on the Palestine-Israel war. An Instagram exchange between Christian and a follower went viral last week, in which he threatened to block her when questioned why he was not speaking out against Israeli atrocities in Gaza. He posted a list of countries by death rate as well, highlighting Pakistan. “It’s better to go pray as praying is the only thing third world countries can do.”

Christian has now clarified that he never disrespected any religion and called his remarks “constructive criticism”.

“Infrastructure wise this country is a third world country,” he said, adding, “and it also immensely suffers from pollution (garbage).”

Photo: Instagram/Christian Betzmann

Christian responded to the criticism for his prayer remarks and said: “Prayers are beautiful, but without action they won’t be as effective.”

The vlogger said that when he had his Shahada, he learnt that Islam is the religion of peace. “But when I see social media comments from Pakistanis, I see hate and violence.”

Photo: Instagram/Christian Betzmann

Zoya and Christian were engaged  in February, a month after he announced he had converted to Islam. She has requested privacy for herself and her family after the announcement.

