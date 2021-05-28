I don’t have any tattoo, clarifies Armeena Khan

Actor Armeena Rana Khan has clarified that she doesn’t have a tattoo, a day after she advised the moral police to leave her profile if they were offended by her choices.

“As far as this recent tattoo rumor is concerned, I don’t have any,” she told SAMAA Digital.

The actor says it was actually a print on one of her stockings.

Khan had shared a photo showing herself and her husband Fesl receiving a certificate for their public service in England. The picture showed a tattoo on her leg.

Khan, however, was unapologetic about being “covered in tattoos”.

“Yes, I’m covered in tattoos, will be getting a skull next,” she said, when asked by a Twitter user if it was a tattoo on her leg.

The actor had gone on to advise the morality brigade to rather leave her profile.

“I don’t understand why these nationalists, right-wingers, and religious fanatics lecture me,” she had tweeted.

“For the last time, I do not represent you and my journey is personal.”