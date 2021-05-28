Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

I don’t have any tattoo, clarifies Armeena Khan

Says the 'rumoured' one was a print on her stockings

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Armeena Khan

Actor Armeena Rana Khan has clarified that she doesn’t have a tattoo, a day after she advised the moral police to leave her profile if they were offended by her choices.

“As far as this recent tattoo rumor is concerned, I don’t have any,” she told SAMAA Digital.

The actor says it was actually a print on one of her stockings.

Khan had shared a photo showing herself and her husband Fesl receiving a certificate for their public service in England. The picture showed a tattoo on her leg.

Khan, however, was unapologetic about being “covered in tattoos”.

“Yes, I’m covered in tattoos, will be getting a skull next,” she said, when asked by a Twitter user if it was a tattoo on her leg.

The actor had gone on to advise the morality brigade to rather leave her profile.

“I don’t understand why these nationalists, right-wingers, and religious fanatics lecture me,” she had tweeted.

“For the last time, I do not represent you and my journey is personal.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Armeena Khan Armeena Rana Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Armeena Khan, Armeena Khan, tattoo
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.