Humayun Saeed, wife exchange adorable messages on their wedding anniversary

Veteran actor Humayun Saeed and his wife Samina Humayun Saeed exchanged heartfelt messages on their wedding anniversary.

The actor, on Instagram, said that he was blessed to have his wife by his side.

Samina, in her post, said she will choose him as her husband in “this life and the next”.

The couple has earned tremendous fame in the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

Humayun gained fame due to his superb acting skills. His hit projects include Bin Roye and Ehd-e-Wafa. He also starred in and produced the TV drama Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Samina has produced programmess including Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Mann Mayal.