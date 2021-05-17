Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s banter wins the internet

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan may not be together but they still have better relations than most couples.

Sussanne, who has a big following on social media, shared a picture of her wearing a grey shalvar kameez.

Twitter fans complimented her striking looks but the actor’s reply grabbed their attention.

He commented, “Super look” and she replied with, “‘lol n super comf!'”.

They tied on December 20, 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. They had two children Hrehaan and Hridhaan before ending their 14-year marriage back in 2014.

Despite their separation, the two wished success and congratulated each other on their endeavors.

She called her former husband “the best dad in the world” while sharing a picture montage of him with his sons.

Sussanne had said that she moved in with the Roshans so their sons could spend quality time with both their parents during the coronavirus pandemic last year.

She said it would be an “intelligent and soulful decision” for them and their children.