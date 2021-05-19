Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Here’s how WWE fans reacted to ‘Zombie Lumberjack Match’

Damien Priest took on The Miz

Photo Courtesy: WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment’s idea of a ‘Zombie Lumberjack Match‘ at Wrestlemania Backlash event was met with mixed responses.

The sports entertainment company had booked the match between The Miz and Damian Priest as its event was sponsored by former world champion Batista’s Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

The film’s story is based on a group of mercenaries who go into a quarantine area in Las Vegas for a heist during a zombie outbreak.

The actor had said that he would not attend the show but some of “his friends” will be there.

In a traditional lumberjack match, the ring is surrounded by superstars who put the competitors back into the “squared circle,” if they get out of the ring. This time, it was the “undead” that made their presence felt.  

The fans, which included former WWE undisputed champion, who now competes in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), shared their opinions on the match.

WWE had earlier criticised AEW for organising a similar contest during its event “Blood and Guts”. 

The event saw one title change as Rey Mysterio and his Dominik Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to be crowned the new SmackDown Tag Team Championship

In other contests, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to defend her Raw Women’s Championship. Bianca Belair retained her SmackDown Women’s title by defeating Bayley.

Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat bout. Roman Reigns beat Cesaro via technical submission to keep his WWE Universal title intact.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 

 
 
 

