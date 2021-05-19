Here’s how WWE fans reacted to ‘Zombie Lumberjack Match’

World Wrestling Entertainment’s idea of a ‘Zombie Lumberjack Match‘ at Wrestlemania Backlash event was met with mixed responses.

The sports entertainment company had booked the match between The Miz and Damian Priest as its event was sponsored by former world champion Batista’s Netflix movie Army of the Dead.

The film’s story is based on a group of mercenaries who go into a quarantine area in Las Vegas for a heist during a zombie outbreak.

The actor had said that he would not attend the show but some of “his friends” will be there.

Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 16, 2021

In a traditional lumberjack match, the ring is surrounded by superstars who put the competitors back into the “squared circle,” if they get out of the ring. This time, it was the “undead” that made their presence felt.

The fans, which included former WWE undisputed champion, who now competes in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), shared their opinions on the match.

Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 17, 2021

Haha love it zombie lumberjack match lol @wwe brilliant ! 👍🏻 — 𝑅𝑒𝑏𝑒𝑐𝑐𝑎𝑅𝑒𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑠♡ WreckEveryOne (@FearlessBecks89) May 17, 2021

WWE: AEW’s Blood and Guts match set the business back by 30 years



Also WWE: Books a zombie lumberjack match.#WMBacklash — ℜ𝔦𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔟🥀(リシャブ) (@HEELMessiah) May 17, 2021

Vince when he thought up the zombie lumberjack match #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/unHhqp47Zz — Ignis (@Ignisfox1) May 17, 2021

Oh thank GOD! When I saw lumberjack match I thought we were gonna have zombies again #WWERaw — Mr. Dr. Prof. Garrison (@dmfmg38) May 18, 2021

I thought it was absolutely remarkable that the zombies respected the lumberjack match rules. — Wyatt Angle (@chaosmagic83) May 17, 2021

WWE had earlier criticised AEW for organising a similar contest during its event “Blood and Guts”.

The event saw one title change as Rey Mysterio and his Dominik Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to be crowned the new SmackDown Tag Team Championship



In other contests, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to defend her Raw Women’s Championship. Bianca Belair retained her SmackDown Women’s title by defeating Bayley.

Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat bout. Roman Reigns beat Cesaro via technical submission to keep his WWE Universal title intact.