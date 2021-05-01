Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Here’s how Bilal Maqsood, Amjad Sabri became best friends

He was full of life, says Bilal

Posted: May 1, 2021
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here’s how Bilal Maqsood, Amjad Sabri became best friends

Photo: Instagram/Bilal Maqsood

Musician Bilal Maqsood has shared a heartfelt note detailing his first meeting with the late Qawwal Amjad Sabri.

“We had the privilege of working with this amazing artist and human,” he wrote, sharing a photo of former band Strings with Amjad on the sets of Coke Studio. “He was always full of life and energy.”

Photo: Instagram/Bilal Maqsood

The purpose of their meeting with Sabri was to seek his approval for Atif Aslam’s rendition of the popular Qawwali Tajdar-e-Haram. Bilal said it had hardly been minutes and he started feeling as if they had known each other for years. Amjad was then called in for Rang for season nine. “Along with Rahat Fateh Ali, Amjad Sabri created magic that night.”

Bilal said that 20 days after the recording, the news of Amjad’s death shook them. “It was the 16th of Ramazan when he left us for his eternal abode,” he remarked.

Sabri was shot dead in Karachi on June 22, 2016. He was the son of Ghulam Farid Sabri of the Sabri Brothers and emerged as one of South Asia’s most prominent Qawwals, reciting Qawwalis written by his father and uncle.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Amjad Sabri bilal maqsood Strings Tajdar e Haram
 
Tell us what you think:

