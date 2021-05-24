Has Bella lost million dollar Dior deal over pro-Palestine protest?

American model Bella Hadid’s fans were enraged after reports started circulating of fashion brand Dior cutting ties with her.

The rumour began with a tweet on Wednesday stating that Bella is being “silenced, her deals taken away from her, including Dior, and her family address is being exposed”. It has now been retweeted over 40,000 times.

The fact that Bella hadid is being silenced, got her brand deals taken away from her including her dior brand and her family’s address is being exposed only because she was protesting for Palestine really got me mad this morning. — julka (@albayeezus) May 19, 2021

A number of people believed this to be true, especially after Bella’s sudden neutrality towards the Palestine-Israel war. After calling Israel out for its atrocities, the supermodel’s Instagram story calling for peace left many people stunned.

Some thought she posted it out of fear of losing her million dollar deal with Dior, and others believed the model was pressured into changing her opinion. A video showing a Bella Hadid poster being taken down at a Michael Kors store went viral, leading to speculation that she had been fired by this brand too.

But the Michael Kors homepage still features Bella in campaigns, which indicates that she hasn’t been dropped from the contract. People are still attacking the brand on Twitter.

Bella hasn’t lost her deal with Dior Beauty either, according to fashion watchdog Diet Prada. She has been the brand’s face since 2016.

The Hadid sisters were among the first celebrities to speak out against Israeli violence in Palestine. Bella joined the pro-Palestine protests in New York, wearing a keffiyeh (a scarf worn by Arab men) and holding a Palestinian flag. Both Bella and Gigi have stated that Palestine “cannot be erased”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



