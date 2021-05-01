Hania Aamir trolled for urging people to follow SOPs

Hania Aamir has joined the list of celebrities who are being called out for urging people to follow coronavirus SOPs but attending gatherings and flouting these guidelines at the same time.

“Stay safe you all,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her trip. “Be careful for the sake of yourself and those you love.”

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Videos of Hania with influencers Momin Saqib and Dananeer Mobeen at producer Shazia Wajahat’s house attracted criticism after Hania uploaded them to Instagram stories. She posted a series of clips showing herself with her friends and family playing in the street as well.

Many people remarked sarcastically that Hania should preach about SOPs only when she is following them herself, and that she should stop leaving her house repeatedly to “get juice” and “chill with friends”. She came under fire for complaining about thirst while fasting as well.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

People have been calling out celebrities after photos and videos of many stars at Fahad Mirza’s 40th birthday bash went viral last week. He hosted a Qawwali night to celebrate his birthday, which was attended by his wife Sarwat Gilani, Mansha Pasha, Frieha Altaf, Sheheryar Munawar, among others.

Before Fahad, Aiman Khan threw a star-studded surprise party to celebrate Muneeb Butt’s birthday and Momal Sheikh organised a gaming night at her house.

Pakistan has reported 4,696 coronavirus cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

