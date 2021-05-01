Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir trolled for urging people to follow SOPs

People complain she’s not staying home herself

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hania Aamir trolled for urging people to follow SOPs

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir has joined the list of celebrities who are being called out for urging people to follow coronavirus SOPs but attending gatherings and flouting these guidelines at the same time.

“Stay safe you all,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her trip. “Be careful for the sake of yourself and those you love.”

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Videos of Hania with influencers Momin Saqib and Dananeer Mobeen at producer Shazia Wajahat’s house attracted criticism after Hania uploaded them to Instagram stories. She posted a series of clips showing herself with her friends and family playing in the street as well.

Many people remarked sarcastically that Hania should preach about SOPs only when she is following them herself, and that she should stop leaving her house repeatedly to “get juice” and “chill with friends”. She came under fire for complaining about thirst while fasting as well.

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir
Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

People have been calling out celebrities after photos and videos of many stars at Fahad Mirza’s 40th birthday bash went viral last week. He hosted a Qawwali night to celebrate his birthday, which was attended by his wife Sarwat Gilani, Mansha Pasha, Frieha Altaf, Sheheryar Munawar, among others.

Before Fahad, Aiman Khan threw a star-studded surprise party to celebrate Muneeb Butt’s birthday and Momal Sheikh organised a gaming night at her house.

Pakistan has reported 4,696 coronavirus cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hania Aamir Hania Amir trolling
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.