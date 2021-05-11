Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father

Actor Hania Aamir has revealed in a rare video that she is not on speaking terms with her father.

“My father is alive, he’s well and healthy,” she said. “But we have personal reasons and we don’t stay connected.”

Hania wished her followers Mother’s Day, saying that she understands some people have complicated relationships with their mothers and Mother’s Day posts might annoy them. Hania admitted she feels the same on Father’s Day.

“I do love him, and can’t imagine him not being in this world anymore,” she said. “I don’t feel the best on Father’s Day.” The actor said that it is alright to not feel okay if people have complicated relationships with their parents.

This is the first time Hania has shared something personal. Many of her fans commented that they watched her video over and over and lauded her for being “courageous and brave”.

Hania is all set to hit the screen this Eid with Shazia Wajahat’s telefilm Dil Ke Chor starring opposite influencer Momin Saqib. It is their first such collaboration.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

