Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid

Actor Hania Aamir believes it is wrong to think that people can’t make a difference by talking about Palestine on social media.

“I feel helpless and I’m ashamed,” she said in a video posted on Monday. “I’m ashamed of the fact that I’m sitting here leading a comfortable life while people are dying and being bombed.”

Hania regretted posting Eid celebration photos and not talking about Israel’s atrocities in Palestine. The actor said she doesn’t want people to stop living their lives the normal way, but a post or two on what is happening in Palestine won’t affect people’s profiles.

“There are so many influencers, so many actors,” Hania said. “Even stupid videos of mine have a million views. Can we please use our influence for the right thing?”

Zara Noor Abbas lamented that the discussion on Israeli violence in Palestine lost momentum the moment people started posting photos of their Eid outfits.

“If you feel ashamed and broken for what’s happening in Gaza, then change your perspective on how you celebrate life on social media,” she said.

Photo: Instagram/Zara Noor Abbas

As many as 192 Palestinians, including 58 children, have been killed in Gaza in the past week, Al Jazeera reported.

