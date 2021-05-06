Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Here’s the first look at the Game of Thrones prequel

House of the Dragon will available for streaming in 2022

SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: HBO Max/Twitter

HBO Max has released pictures of the Game of Thrones prequel.

The story of the show titled House of the Dragon is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood

According to Cnet, the program will show the violent history of the Tagaryen family before the birth of Daenerys.

The role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is a dragon rider and first child of the King Viserys I Targaryen, will be portrayed by Emma D’Arcy. Matt Smith has been cast as Prince Daemon Targaryen who is the younger brother of the king.

Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, the lord of House Velaryon, who claims to have the largest navy and wealth even richer than the Lannister family.

Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, who is said to be most comely woman in the seven kingdoms whereas Otto Hightower, a loyal and faithful servant to both his king and his realm, will be portrayed by Rhys Ifans.

The production of the show recently got underway and it will be available for streaming in 2022.

