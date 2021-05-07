Furqan Qureshi roped in for Sarmad Khoosat’s thriller

Actor Furqan Qureshi is excited to be part of Sarmad Khoosat’s thriller drama Gumn written by model-turned-actor Tooba Siddiqui.

“Actors these days don’t really get much of a chance to do something different and that is why I chose this project,” Furqan said. “The cast is wonderful and there’s great energy on the sets.”

Gumn will comprise 13 episodes and stars Zara Tareen, Usman Peerzada, Agha Mustafa and multiple special appearances. It is Tooba’s first venture into writing for television.

Tooba is known for her performance in Bol Meri Machli (2009), which was one of the first drama serials centered on premarital sexual relationships, abortion, molestation and sham marriages. It starred Ayesha Khan, Fahad Mustafa and Samina Ahmad.

“This is the first time I’m doing a 13-episode serial and that in itself is also very exciting,” Furqan said.

Gumn will air on a new channel called Green soon.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.