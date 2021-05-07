Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Furqan Qureshi roped in for Sarmad Khoosat’s thriller

Drama will feature multiple guest appearances

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Furqan Qureshi roped in for Sarmad Khoosat’s thriller

Photo: Instagram/Furqan Qureshi

Actor Furqan Qureshi is excited to be part of Sarmad Khoosat’s thriller drama Gumn written by model-turned-actor Tooba Siddiqui.

“Actors these days don’t really get much of a chance to do something different and that is why I chose this project,” Furqan said. “The cast is wonderful and there’s great energy on the sets.”

Gumn will comprise 13 episodes and stars Zara Tareen, Usman Peerzada, Agha Mustafa and multiple special appearances. It is Tooba’s first venture into writing for television.

Tooba is known for her performance in Bol Meri Machli (2009), which was one of the first drama serials centered on premarital sexual relationships, abortion, molestation and sham marriages. It starred Ayesha Khan, Fahad Mustafa and Samina Ahmad.

“This is the first time I’m doing a 13-episode serial and that in itself is also very exciting,” Furqan said.

Gumn will air on a new channel called Green soon.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Furqan Qureshi Sarmad Khoosat thriller Tooba Siddiqui
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
Ileana D'Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
What's so special about Iqra Aziz's godh bharai outfit?
What’s so special about Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai outfit?
Bushra Ansari prays for recovery of her unwell mother, sister
Bushra Ansari prays for recovery of her unwell mother, sister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.