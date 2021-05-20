Friends reunion trailer brings back the nostalgia

It will be aired on May 27

The trailer for the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion has crossed six million views on YouTube in just hours.

“Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all,” HBO Max announced. “Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.”

The trailer for the special was released on Wednesday starring the original cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Activist Malala Yousafzai is among 15 celebrities who will be making special appearances. The list also includes Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, the BTS, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.

A reunion for the popular sitcom was first announced in February 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Friends aired from 1994 through 2004 and comprised 10 seasons. It is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. It will be aired on May 27.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.