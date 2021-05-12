Feroze Khan upset over people criticising PM Khan

Actor Feroze Khan is not happy with people who are criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“I feel sad for those judging Imran Khan’s visit to Makkah and Madina,” he said.

Many people, including politicians, criticised PM Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Bilawal Bhutto tweeted that the premier, who had pledged not to seek loans, has been “carrying a begging bowl around the world”.

قرض نہ لینے کا اعلان کرنے والے عمران خان پوری دنیا میں کشکول اٹھائے گھوم رہے ہیں، چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari https://t.co/mjjIEwqNGf — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 10, 2021

PM Khan performed Umrah in Makkah with his wife Bushra Bibi. Many of the couple’s photos went viral, including one showing PM Khan holding Bushra Bibi’s hand. Some people praised him for showing affection to his wife, but others criticised him.

PM Khan visited Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was the first country he visited after he came to power in 2018 and this was his sixth visit.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

