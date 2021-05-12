Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Feroze Khan upset over people criticising PM Khan

Actor feels 'sad'

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Feroze Khan upset over people criticising PM Khan

Photo: Instagram/Feroze Khan

Actor Feroze Khan is not happy with people who are criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“I feel sad for those judging Imran Khan’s visit to Makkah and Madina,” he said.

Many people, including politicians, criticised PM Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Bilawal Bhutto tweeted that the premier, who had pledged not to seek loans, has been “carrying a begging bowl around the world”.

PM Khan performed Umrah in Makkah with his wife Bushra Bibi. Many of the couple’s photos went viral, including one showing PM Khan holding Bushra Bibi’s hand. Some people praised him for showing affection to his wife, but others criticised him.

PM Khan visited Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was the first country he visited after he came to power in 2018 and this was his sixth visit.

 Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Feroze Khan prime minister Imran Khan Saudi Arabia visit
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India's PM?
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India’s PM?
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron's death reports
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.