Fawad Khan’s wife reveals his secret

She had a Q&A session on Instagram
Actor Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf had a rare interaction with followers on Instagram in which she revealed some interesting secrets about their family.
“It’s a hidden talent of his,” she said in response to a question about whether Fawad can cook. “And he’s exceptionally good.”
The Q&A session was conducted on the official account of Sadaf’s clothing brand SFK Bridals. It was launched in 2019.
The couple has been married for 15 years. They have two children together, Ayaan and Elayna Khan.