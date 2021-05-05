Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Fawad Khan’s wife reveals his secret

She had a Q&A session on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fawad Khan’s wife reveals his secret

Photo: File

Actor Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf had a rare interaction with followers on Instagram in which she revealed some interesting secrets about their family.

“It’s a hidden talent of his,” she said in response to a question about whether Fawad can cook. “And he’s exceptionally good.”

Photo: Instagram/SFK

The Q&A session was conducted on the official account of Sadaf’s clothing brand SFK Bridals. It was launched in 2019.

Photo: Instagram/SFK
Photo: Instagram/SFK
Photo: Instagram/SFK
Photo: Instagram/SFK
Photo: Instagram/SFK
Photo: Instagram/SFK

The couple has been married for 15 years. They have two children together, Ayaan and Elayna Khan.

Fawad Khan Sadaf Fawad secrets
 
