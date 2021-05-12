Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Fahad Mustafa announces Rs2m for Hindu child with thalassemia

Dipesh is three years old

Posted: May 12, 2021
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fahad Mustafa announces Rs2m for Hindu child with thalassemia

Photo: Instagram/Fahad Mustafa

Actor Fahad Mustafa is winning hearts on social media for donating Rs2 million for a Hindu child’s thalassemia treatment.

“He is three years old and his name is Dipesh,” said JDC Foundation’s Zafar Abbas while introducing the child on Ramazan transmission hosted by Waseem Badami. Dipesh’s father, who is a veterinarian, said that his son has only 15 months left and the family needs Rs4 million for his bone marrow transplantation.

Thalassemia is a blood disorder that causes the body to have less haemoglobin (blood protein) than is needed. Its severe forms require regular blood transfusions and can cause fatigue and increased infection risks.

Dipesh’s father said that many people and hospitals have turned him away, saying that they have funds only for Muslims. He lamented that he doesn’t charge daily wagers and others in need who bring their animals for treatment to his clinic, but now when his own child needs support, there’s no one to help them.

The hosts were appealing for funds when actor Fahad Mustafa made a live call on the show and announced Rs2 million. The clip is doing the rounds on social media and people are lauding the actor for his timely donation. 

Pakistan is one the countries with the highest number of thalassemia patients, according to a report. It states that nearly 100,000 patients are transfusion-dependent and because the country lacks a national policy and a strategic plan, the number is expected to rise.

 Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

