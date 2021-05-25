Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?

They forget to tell each other about it

Posted: May 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?

Photo: YouTube/Tellyexpress

Actors Ushna Shah and Imran Abbas had only just started entertaining fans with their marriage when they got divorced without being aware of it.

For those who are wondering where this news came from, Ushna has a screenshot of a YouTube channel called Tellyexpress. She tagged Imran in her post and congratulated him on their marriage.

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

But Imran had a rather glum response. “We even forgot to inform each other in haste.”

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

On May 18, Tellyexpress posted a video showing the two getting married, but in a rather photoshopped ceremony. Although it has only 122 views, people are wondering how it reached Ushna.

Photo: YouTube/Tellyexpress

The photo in the video is from Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s wedding, which has been doctored so badly that it left even Imran disappointed.

Photo: File

He called the YouTubers out and remarked they could have done a better job at swapping their faces.

But Ushna and Imran are unaware of their divorce that took place today, Tuesday, even before Ushna’s rukhsati.

Photo: YouTube/Tellyexpress

Let’s see how Imran responds to being “thrown out of his house by his mother over a love marriage”.

