Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?

Actors Ushna Shah and Imran Abbas had only just started entertaining fans with their marriage when they got divorced without being aware of it.

For those who are wondering where this news came from, Ushna has a screenshot of a YouTube channel called Tellyexpress. She tagged Imran in her post and congratulated him on their marriage.

But Imran had a rather glum response. “We even forgot to inform each other in haste.”

On May 18, Tellyexpress posted a video showing the two getting married, but in a rather photoshopped ceremony. Although it has only 122 views, people are wondering how it reached Ushna.

The photo in the video is from Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s wedding, which has been doctored so badly that it left even Imran disappointed.

He called the YouTubers out and remarked they could have done a better job at swapping their faces.

But Ushna and Imran are unaware of their divorce that took place today, Tuesday, even before Ushna’s rukhsati.

Let’s see how Imran responds to being “thrown out of his house by his mother over a love marriage”.

