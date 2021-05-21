Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Extremist party won’t ‘allow’ Mahira Khan to work in India

Actor revealed she has received many offers

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Extremist party won’t ‘allow’ Mahira Khan to work in India

Photo: YouTube

Indian politician Raj Thackeray’s nationalist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has responded to Mahira Khan’s interview with Film Companion.

“We will not allow Mahira Khan or any other Pakistani artists to work here, be it Maharashtra or any other part of the country,” stated the MNS, according to Times of India.

Mahira and singer Azaan Sami Khan were interviewed by film critic Anupama Chopra in which Mahira talked about appearing in the music video for Azaan’s single Tu as well as receiving offers for OTT projects from India. “I was genuinely scared,” she said. 

The actor couldn’t promote her Bollywood debut Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan when Pakistani actors were asked to leave India in the wake of the 2016 Uri attack.

After the 2019 Pulwama attack, a complete ban on Pakistani actors and technicians was announced by the All Indian Cine Workers Association. 

More than 40 Indian security personnel were killed when their convoy was blown up in the Pulwama district of Indian-Administered Kashmir and the incident severed the already weak ties between India and Pakistan. No Pakistani actor has since appeared in any mainstream Indian film, but there have been OTT collaborations, such as Churails.

Mahira is all set to hit the Indian screen with ZEE Theatre’s Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings. The title of the series is inspired by a poem by celebrated lyricist Gulzar and pays homage to writers whose works have left a mark on both literature and television. 

Mahira will feature in the first episode and read Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic Guriya

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood India Mahira Khan Raj Thackeray
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.