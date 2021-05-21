Extremist party won’t ‘allow’ Mahira Khan to work in India

Indian politician Raj Thackeray’s nationalist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has responded to Mahira Khan’s interview with Film Companion.

“We will not allow Mahira Khan or any other Pakistani artists to work here, be it Maharashtra or any other part of the country,” stated the MNS, according to Times of India.

Mahira and singer Azaan Sami Khan were interviewed by film critic Anupama Chopra in which Mahira talked about appearing in the music video for Azaan’s single Tu as well as receiving offers for OTT projects from India. “I was genuinely scared,” she said.

The actor couldn’t promote her Bollywood debut Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan when Pakistani actors were asked to leave India in the wake of the 2016 Uri attack.

After the 2019 Pulwama attack, a complete ban on Pakistani actors and technicians was announced by the All Indian Cine Workers Association.

More than 40 Indian security personnel were killed when their convoy was blown up in the Pulwama district of Indian-Administered Kashmir and the incident severed the already weak ties between India and Pakistan. No Pakistani actor has since appeared in any mainstream Indian film, but there have been OTT collaborations, such as Churails.

Mahira is all set to hit the Indian screen with ZEE Theatre’s Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings. The title of the series is inspired by a poem by celebrated lyricist Gulzar and pays homage to writers whose works have left a mark on both literature and television.

Mahira will feature in the first episode and read Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic Guriya.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

