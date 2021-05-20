Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Everyone has already lost: Akram shares views on Israeli aggression

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has said that the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel is more than just a game. The legendary cricketer, in a tweet, said that ‘everyone has already lost’ due to the violence in the region. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, or which team you support, this is not a game, it’s War and at the end of the day when there has been death and suffering there will never be a winner, everyone has already lost! #IStandWithPalestine #IStandForHumanity— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 19, 2021 Wasim joins the list of Pakistan celebrities who have shared their opinions on the situation. His wife Shaneira had said that a person cannot be a human if they don’t have sympathy for the people being killed during the situation. A pro-Palestine rally was organised in Karachi to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on Wednesday. It was attended by celebrities including Anwar Sheikh, Frieha Altaf, Ayesha Omar and Fahad Mirza. The violence between the two countries escalated on May 10. At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes by Israeli forces.
