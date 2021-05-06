Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Eshal Fayyaz denies rumors of marriage with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Says has no idea where this disinformation came from

Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani actor Eshal Fayyaz has denied rumors of getting married to drama serial writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

She spoke on the matter during an interview with Nida Yasir on her Ramazan transmission show.

The Tabeer actor said she had no idea where this fake news came from.  

“I have no idea,” the model was quoted saying by ReviewIt. “God knows from where the rumors came and who was spreading it.

“I am still doing one of Khalil-Ur-Rehman’s favorite scripts, I am still connected to him and we still have good talking terms and Khalil Sahab is like a family to me,” Fayyaz said.

She said she was depressed when these rumors were making the rounds but was encouraged by her mother to speak out on the issue.

