Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?

The Gates announced their divorce Monday

Posted: May 4, 2021
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?

Photo: AFP

A clip of a Pakistani drama has gone viral discussing what it would be like if Microsoft owner Bill Gates would separate with his wife Melinda.

In the drama, a character says that a man calls himself the richest person in the world if he enjoys his wife’s support despite having no money. She goes on to say that Bill would look like the poorest person in the world if his wife elopes with another person.

The clip sent Twitter in a laughing frenzy.

Gates’ made the announcement of ending their 27-year-old marriage yesterday.

The news started trending and many Twitter users have posted their reactions on the matter.

However, the couple have said that they will continue working together for philanthropic causes.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

