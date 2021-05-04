Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?

The Gates announced their divorce Monday
A clip of a Pakistani drama has gone viral discussing what it would be like if Microsoft owner Bill Gates would separate with his wife Melinda.
In the drama, a character says that a man calls himself the richest person in the world if he enjoys his wife’s support despite having no money. She goes on to say that Bill would look like the poorest person in the world if his wife elopes with another person.
Remember this…— Stylox 🇵🇰 (@itxxxbadboy) May 4, 2021
Once a legend said#BillGates#soniaismy_batchmate#ChupkeChupke pic.twitter.com/RKgxkcOMZC
The clip sent Twitter in a laughing frenzy.
Gates’ made the announcement of ending their 27-year-old marriage yesterday.
The news started trending and many Twitter users have posted their reactions on the matter.
#BillGates #Divorce— A N A S ✨ (@GoLiveAnas) May 3, 2021
bill gates & melinda gates’s relationship really said: pic.twitter.com/XDdKqInsCQ
So proved that wealth is not the solution of every problem. One of the Richest men in the World could not keep his wife happy 🤨— Masihullah Adil (@MasihAdil101) May 3, 2021
Bill & Melinda Gates announced Divorce after 27 years of Marriage. #BillGates pic.twitter.com/X1Uvkx7HXz
It didn’t age well #BillGates #BillAndMelinda #billgatesdivorce pic.twitter.com/uox9CZqMlh— Davidson Kaiyo (@davekaiyo) May 4, 2021
If there is any justice, this popped up on Bill Gates’ computer today. #BillGates pic.twitter.com/ohG5CBy7KM— 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@EdTodayFM) May 3, 2021
The two sides of life.— Cesc Kivon™️ (@CescKivon) May 4, 2021
Always be true to self first. #billgatesdivorce #BillGates #MelindaGates pic.twitter.com/A7c63v4NFn
However, the couple have said that they will continue working together for philanthropic causes.