Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?

A clip of a Pakistani drama has gone viral discussing what it would be like if Microsoft owner Bill Gates would separate with his wife Melinda.

In the drama, a character says that a man calls himself the richest person in the world if he enjoys his wife’s support despite having no money. She goes on to say that Bill would look like the poorest person in the world if his wife elopes with another person.

The clip sent Twitter in a laughing frenzy.

Gates’ made the announcement of ending their 27-year-old marriage yesterday.

The news started trending and many Twitter users have posted their reactions on the matter.

So proved that wealth is not the solution of every problem. One of the Richest men in the World could not keep his wife happy 🤨

Bill & Melinda Gates announced Divorce after 27 years of Marriage. #BillGates pic.twitter.com/X1Uvkx7HXz — Masihullah Adil (@MasihAdil101) May 3, 2021

If there is any justice, this popped up on Bill Gates’ computer today. #BillGates pic.twitter.com/ohG5CBy7KM — 📻 Ed Smith 📻 (@EdTodayFM) May 3, 2021

However, the couple have said that they will continue working together for philanthropic causes.