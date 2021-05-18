Did Mahira Khan receive more offers from India after Raees?

Actor Mahira Khan has admitted that she was scared of taking on Indian projects after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

“It’s just sad,” Mahira told Indian critic Anupama Chopra on Film Companion. “I feel like a great opportunity for the entire Subcontinent to come together was lost.”

On February 14, 2019, more than 40 Indian security personnel were killed when their convoy was blown up in the Pulwama district of Indian-Administered Kashmir. It severed the already weak ties between India and Pakistan and led to a number of sanctions, including a ban on Pakistani actors in Bollywood by All Indian Cine Workers Association.

“I was genuinely scared,” Mahira said. The actor revealed she was offered great OTT projects she didn’t want to miss out on, but she had no choice. “You can’t let something political affect your choices.”

Mahira is all set to hit the Indian screen with ZEE Theatre’s Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings. The title of the series is inspired by a poem by celebrated lyricist Gulzar and pays homage to writers whose works have left a mark on both literature and television.

Mahira will feature in the first episode and read Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic Guriya. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017).

