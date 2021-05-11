Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Dia Mirza criticises Bollywood for its sexist nature

Says her debut film had sexism too

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Dia Mirza criticises Bollywood for its sexist nature

Photo: Instagram/Dia Mirza

Indian actor Dia Mirza has criticised the Bollywood film industry for its rampant sexist mindset, according to a Times of India report.

In an interview, she spoke about her first experience of working as an actor in movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Main. People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and she was part of it, the actor said.

Mirza said her debut film also had sexism in it. It was crazy working with these people, she added.

The actor mentioned that a makeup artist could only be a man and a woman only had to be a hair dresser.

There would be only four to five women at best on any given crew of 120 or even 180 members, she said.

Bollywood Dia Mirza
 
