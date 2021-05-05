Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has tested positive for coronavirus two weeks after her family confirmed contracting the virus, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Deepika’s parents and sister got tested after they showed symptoms and immediately isolated at their home in Bengaluru. Her father was hospitalised when his fever remained high even after a week. He is now doing well.

Deepika has not confirmed the news yet. After the government announced a two-week lockdown in Maharashtra, Deepika flew to Bengaluru with husband Ranveer Singh to spend time with her family in April.

Other Bollywood actors to have contracted the virus are Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aamir Khan.

