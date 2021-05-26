Christian Betzmann shares last post for Zoya Nasir

German vlogger Christian Betzmann has posted a note thanking actor Zoya Nasir for her love and support during their relationship.

“I had such an amazing time with you and will never forget these past one and a half years,” said Christian. “Unfortunately, we both have different views on life and want different futures.”

Zoya’s announcement calling off her engagement to Christian last week took social media by storm. The vlogger’s sudden change towards Pakistan, its people and Islam led to their split, Zoya said. People speculated that Christian’s take on the Palestine-Israel crisis is what led to their breakup. He had called Pakistan a “third world country suffering from garbage” and remarked that people raising their voice against Israel should instead “pray as people in third world countries do”.

Zoya requested privacy for both herself and her family following the announcement and hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since. She has deleted most of her photos with Christian.

“Thank you for all the love and support you have shown us as a couple and as two individuals moving forward,” Christian said in his last note for Zoya.

Zoya and Christian were engaged in February, a month after he announced he had converted to Islam. They were surprised by YouTuber Shahveer Jafry with a dholki last month.

