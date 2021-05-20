‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan set to open cafe in London

Arshad Khan, who became an internet sensation after a picture of his working at a tea stall went viral in 2016, is set to expand his cafe business overseas.

Khan, who is the owner of Cafe Chaiwala, said on Facebook that its first overseas outlet will open in London by the end of 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Facebook

Photo Courtesy: Facebook

The blue-eyed tea vendor launched his venture in Islamabad in October 2020. He used the truck art theme to highlight the local culture.

The cafe organises music and qawwali performances for the customers too.

Khan had appeared on SAMAA TV show Naya Din where he had asked for partners that would help him expand his business.

He became an internet sensation overnight after his picture, taken by Javeria Ali from Islamabad, went viral on social media.