Celebrities love government decision to ease film taxes

Celebrities have welcomed the government’s announcement that it will introduce a policy to ease taxes on films.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the federal government will pass the law in June.

New Film Policy will be announced next month, all major taxes on Films will be abolished likewise Dramas and Film business will get special benefits, hope new Film Policywill go a long way to revive Pak Film industry https://t.co/GQnH4pEGYo — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 20, 2021

Actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa have lauded the announcement, saying that it will lead to the industry’s betterment.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 this is HUGE! I hope this actually happens. InshAllah. @fawadchaudhry https://t.co/fI9wkwyFc5 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 20, 2021

This is Good news @Jerjees and @fawadchaudhry 😊looking forward for the betterment of the industry over all 🇵🇰 https://t.co/M8mtkBqQ14 — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) May 20, 2021

That’s a great news !!!! All the filmmakers, Have been working on it for so long … i hope it gets materialise really soon ! A lot of ppl will get benefit from it, a lot of jobs opportunities. #pakfilmindustry #pfpa #filmpolicy https://t.co/TWqJguQAh2 — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) May 20, 2021

The debate on royalties heated up after TV veteran Naila Jafry, who is suffering from cancer, uploaded a video showing her asking channels to pay her for airing her work repeatedly.

She has spent most of her savings on treatment and is now unable to afford healthcare.

Actors, including Yasir Hussain, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ushna Shah, came out in Naila’s support and called for laws to protect artists and their rights.

The Finance Act 2019 states there is no tax on those earning Rs600,000 per year (Rs50,000 per month) or less have been put in the lowest bracket with zero tax.

People who earn Rs1.2 million a year have to pay 5% tax on the amount that exceeds Rs600,000 and this keeps increasing as income rises.

There are 12 income brackets with Rs75 million per year or more being the highest bracket that is taxed 35%.