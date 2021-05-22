Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities love government decision to ease film taxes

Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa says it will improve the industry

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrities love government decision to ease film taxes

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Celebrities have welcomed the government’s announcement that it will introduce a policy to ease taxes on films.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the federal government will pass the law in June.

Actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa have lauded the announcement, saying that it will lead to the industry’s betterment.

The debate on royalties heated up after TV veteran Naila Jafry, who is suffering from cancer, uploaded a video showing her asking channels to pay her for airing her work repeatedly.

She has spent most of her savings on treatment and is now unable to afford healthcare.

Actors, including Yasir Hussain, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ushna Shah, came out in Naila’s support and called for laws to protect artists and their rights.

The Finance Act 2019 states there is no tax on those earning Rs600,000 per year (Rs50,000 per month) or less have been put in the lowest bracket with zero tax.

People who earn Rs1.2 million a year have to pay 5% tax on the amount that exceeds Rs600,000 and this keeps increasing as income rises.

There are 12 income brackets with Rs75 million per year or more being the highest bracket that is taxed 35%.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fahad Mustafa fawad chaudhry Mahira Khan movies Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.