Celebrities congratulate Yasra Rizvi on becoming a mother

Celebrities and fans are showering actor Yasra Rizvi with prayers and blessings after she welcomed her first child on Saturday.

“Being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose,” Yasra wrote, sharing a picture of her son.

The actor announced in April that she was expecting her first child after photos from the set of her debut project went viral. It showed Yasra reading a script sitting in front of a monitor, but what caught everyone’s attention was her baby bump. Yasra expressed her disappointment with the media later for highlighting only her pregnancy and not the project she was directing.

“In our country, the newsworthy bit is that I’m pregnant,” she said. “Indeed we’re a nation totally obsessed with marriage and one’s ability to procreate.”

Many celebrities have congratulated Yasra, including Zara Noor Abbas, Sarwat Gilani, Omair Rana among others.

Yasra’s husband Abdul Hadi was much younger than her when they married in 2016. Their marriage had kicked off a debate on social media, with many people trolling the actor. But a large number of people defended her too, saying that women marrying younger men is no big deal just as men marrying younger women, and that it should be normalised.

Yasra is known for her role in Asim Abbasi’s feminist web series Churails. It was released on ZEE5 Global.

She is busy directing what she calls the “most important script” written by Bee Gul.

