Celebrities call Sindh compulsory marriage bill ‘a joke’

Celebrities have spoken up against the draft marriage bill that calls for parents to marry off their children by 18.

The bill was submitted by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed at the Sindh Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday. It is yet to be tabled.

Actors including Armeena Rana Khan and Usman Mukhtar have questioned the legitimacy of the proposal.

Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill

“What the actual duck egg?” asked Armeena on Twitter while Anoushay Abbasi was shocked.

What the actual duck egg? 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PUg7LuB4sz — Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) May 26, 2021

Usman Mukhatar asked whether it was a joke.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abdul Rasheed told SAMAA Digital that the rising rape cases, social ills, immorality and immoral crimes can be reduced by following Sharia teachings and marrying off children by 18 or puberty.

The MMA lawmaker went on to say that said that unemployment is a legitimate concern, but the government is responsible for ensuring barriers to an early marriage are removed.

Other parliamentarians said that it is unlikely that the bill would be passed.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sadia Javed said that making marriage compulsory without considering the financial stability of the couple is impractical.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, has said that the proposal will be “squashed” by the provincial government.