Celebrities back FM Qureshi after reporter calls him ‘anti-Semitic’

Pakistani celebrities have criticised the CNN journalist who called Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his anti-semitic remark.

Qureshi, while speaking om an interview with Bianna Golodryga about the Palestine-Israel conflict, said that Israel is “losing” the media despite their contacts.

When asked about their connections, the foreign minister said Israel has “deep pockets” and it “controls the media”. The CNN anchorperson replied that she found his statements to be anti-semitic.

Golodryga came under criticism by social media users in Pakistan, for which she said that it was depressing to see the negative comments directed towards her.

The showbiz industry came into action with the likes of Osman Khalid Butt, Yashma Gill, Sheheryar Munawwar, and Omair Rana calling out the anchorperson.

If calling Israeli Lobby’s influence on media is AntiSemitic then calling Black dominance in NBA is racist, Arab influence on Oil Cartel is Islamopobic, women dominance in nursing is sexist, the world’s current health & economic woes is anti Covid! @CNN, really?!@SMQureshiPTI — Omair Rana (@omairana) May 22, 2021

Please stop using antisemitism as an excuse to silence voices of dissent and to absolve Israel of blame, @CNN.



Yet another attempt to paint Israel and its zionist ideology as victims. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 21, 2021

The relentless airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza have left more than 200 people dead and thousands homeless.

The foreign minister, while addressing a United Nations session, had called for the deployment of an international police force in Palestine to protect people from the heavy bombardment of Israeli forces.

He had also blamed the UN Security Council for being unable to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.