Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities back FM Qureshi after reporter calls him ‘anti-Semitic’

Osman Khalid Butt, Yashma Gill criticise CNN anchor

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Celebrities back FM Qureshi after reporter calls him ‘anti-Semitic’

Pakistani celebrities have criticised the CNN journalist who called Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his anti-semitic remark.

Qureshi, while speaking om an interview with Bianna Golodryga about the Palestine-Israel conflict, said that Israel is “losing” the media despite their contacts.

When asked about their connections, the foreign minister said Israel has “deep pockets” and it “controls the media”. The CNN anchorperson replied that she found his statements to be anti-semitic.

Golodryga came under criticism by social media users in Pakistan, for which she said that it was depressing to see the negative comments directed towards her.

The showbiz industry came into action with the likes of Osman Khalid Butt, Yashma Gill, Sheheryar Munawwar, and Omair Rana calling out the anchorperson.

The relentless airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza have left more than 200 people dead and thousands homeless.

The foreign minister, while addressing a United Nations session, had called for the deployment of an international police force in Palestine to protect people from the heavy bombardment of Israeli forces.

He had also blamed the UN Security Council for being unable to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Palestine Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.