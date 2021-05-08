Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister

Sumbul Shahid passed away on Thursday

Posted: May 8, 2021
Photo: Instagram/Bushra Ansari

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari has shared a photo from her late sister Sumbul Shahid’s last birthday.

“We didn’t know that we would celebrate your last birthday in January 2021,” Bushra wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Bushra Ansari

Bushra and Asma Abbas confirmed last month that their sister had contracted coronavirus. Both requested prayers for Sumbul, who was put on a ventilator on April 22. She passed away on Thursday.

A number of celebrities, including Fahad Mustafa and Mansha Pasha, sent their condolences to the family.

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY. She starred with Sumbul in GT Road in 2019 as well.

On April 30, Ansari revealed that her mother has contracted the Covid-19 as well. In a video message later, she urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs and refrain from going to shopping malls and markets.

