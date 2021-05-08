Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari has shared a photo from her late sister Sumbul Shahid’s last birthday.

“We didn’t know that we would celebrate your last birthday in January 2021,” Bushra wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Bushra Ansari

Bushra and Asma Abbas confirmed last month that their sister had contracted coronavirus. Both requested prayers for Sumbul, who was put on a ventilator on April 22. She passed away on Thursday.

A number of celebrities, including Fahad Mustafa and Mansha Pasha, sent their condolences to the family.

Condolences to the family of late Apa Sumbul Shahid Allah darjaat bulund kare .. pic.twitter.com/W1x9cXLXcG — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) May 6, 2021

Finding myself at a loss of words after hearing about Sumbul Shahid. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah. Sending my duas and love for the family. Allah give us all strength to deal with this magnanimous loss. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/akTQCsChpU — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) May 6, 2021

Many condolences to Bushra Apa, Asma Apa, Zara noor and the entire family on the passing of Sumbul Shahid

May God rest her soul in peace. Ameen — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) May 6, 2021

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY. She starred with Sumbul in GT Road in 2019 as well.

On April 30, Ansari revealed that her mother has contracted the Covid-19 as well. In a video message later, she urged people to follow coronavirus SOPs and refrain from going to shopping malls and markets.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

