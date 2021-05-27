Bushra Ansari opens up on sister Sumbul Shahid’s death

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari is grateful to people who prayed for her sister Sumbul Shahid during her battle with coronavirus.

“We’re told a lot about the coronavirus,” Bushra said in a video posted on Instagram. “But we only realise it when our loved one suffers from it and departs from this world.”

In March, Bushra and Asma Abbas announced that Sumbul was battling coronavirus and had been put on a ventilator. The sisters revealed that their mother had contracted the virus too. They requested followers for prayers and advised them to follow safety protocols.

“There was a lot of love among us sisters,” Bushra said, adding, “and sisters’ bond has another level.”

Bushra shared a throwback photo of Sumbul after her death, saying the family had no idea that they were celebrating Sumbul’s last birthday back in January.

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY. She starred with Sumbul in GT Road in 2019 as well.

