Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid

Veteran Pakistan actor Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas remembered their late sister Sumbul Shahid with emotional posts on Instagram.

Sumbul had passed away earlier this month while battling coronavirus.

Bushra shared a picture of herself with Sumbul on the app. The actor wrote that the close bond with her sister was broken and she misses her.

Asma went on to say that she loves her sister with all her heart and soul.

Shahid’s sisters and actors Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas had confirmed that Sumbul tested positive for the virus and was put on ventilator.

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY.