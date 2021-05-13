Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid

Actors recall relationship with Instagram posts

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid

Photo: Instagram/Bushra Ansari

Veteran Pakistan actor Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas remembered their late sister Sumbul Shahid with emotional posts on Instagram.

Sumbul had passed away earlier this month while battling coronavirus.

Bushra shared a picture of herself with Sumbul on the app. The actor wrote that the close bond with her sister was broken and she misses her.

Asma went on to say that she loves her sister with all her heart and soul.

Shahid’s sisters and actors Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas had confirmed that Sumbul tested positive for the virus and was put on ventilator.

Sumbul was last seen in drama serial Nand, which aired on ARY.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asma Abbas Gill Bushra Ansari Coronavirus sumbul shahid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bushra Ansari, Sumbul Shahid, Asma Abbas Gill, coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India's PM?
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India’s PM?
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron's death reports
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.