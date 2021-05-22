BTS breaks YouTube premiere record with new music video

Butter had 112.855 million views on first day

K-pop band BTS has set a YouTube premiere record with their single Butter, Forbes has reported.

The song by the seven-member group had 112.855 million views on YouTube, which is the biggest first-day view count of all time.

YouTube said that more than 3.5 million viewers watched the music simultaneously .

The video is filmed both in colour along with black and white footages.

The seven-member group had set the 24-hour debut record with last summer’s Dynamite as well. It had 101.1 million views within 24 hours as well.

BTS have major accolades to their names. They have won five Billboard Music Awards. They are also six-time American Music Awards winner.

The band has sold more than 20.3 million albums and are the best-selling artist in South Korean history.

BTS have 18 Guinness World Records to their name including the world record for most Twitter engagements.