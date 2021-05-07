Bollywood actor sells motorbike to arrange oxygen for coronavirus patients

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane is winning hearts on social media for his kind gesture to help the coronavirus patients.

“Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combating COVID-19,” he wrote, sharing a photo showing himself washing his yellow and black Royal Enfield.

Photo: Instagram/Harshvardan Rane

Harshvardhan announced a few days ago that he would sell his bike and has now secured three oxygen cylinders, which have reached hospitals in Hyderabad. The actor has been trying to arrange more oxygen, according to Bollywood Hungama.

“Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in hyderabad,” he requested. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without Instagram and your quick support!”

Harshvardhan starred opposite Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane in 2016 romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Qasam.

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna announced two weeks ago that they arranged 100 oxygen cylinders from England for coronavirus patients in India. The couple has donated INR10 million as well.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen sent cylinders to hospitals in Delhi facing acute oxygen shortage. Stars are urging others to do the same too.

India has become one of the worst pandemic-hit countries. As of Thursday evening, cases have crossed 21 million and 230,168 deaths been reported.

