Beware of fake accounts, Imran Ashraf warns followers

Actor Imran Ashraf has posted a video to confirm which Twitter account really belongs to him.

“This video has a special purpose,” he said. “A lot of people are doubtful about whether the Twitter handle @IamImranAshraf is my official account or not. I just wanted to let you all know that this is my original account.”

A Twitter user had pointed out a fake account in the actor’s name and called for Imran’s official account to be verified.

“Thank you, bhai,” said Imran. He concluded the video with the iconic dialogue from his drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi: “Yeh mein hun, aur mere sath bhi mein hun.”

Imran is being seen in HUM TV’s Raqs-e-Bismil opposite Sarah Khan and influencer Momin Saqib.

Twitter suspended more than 70 million fake accounts in May and June of 2018, according to a report by The Washington Post. Facebook removed almost 1.3 billion fake accounts in 2020.

