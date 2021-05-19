Bench release postponed due to atrocities in Palestine

Pakistan actor Usman Mukhtar’s upcoming project titled Bench has been postponed to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The actor said on Instagram that the flick, scheduled to be released on May 20, will be released in “happier times”. He has requested the people of Pakistan to pray for the Palestinians.

The movie is an insight into the problems faced by a couple played by Usman and Rubya Chaudhry.

Palestinian authorities have said that at least 219 people have been killed in the country including 63 children in Gaza since May 10

Celebrities from across the world have condemned the aggression by Israeli forces in the country.

Supermodel Bella Hadid took part in a pro-Palestine protest on the streets of New York. Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo had called for sanctions against Israel.

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has also spoken out against the aggression by Israeli forces. Celebrities Saba Qamar, Ali Azmat, Humayun Saeed, Muniba Mazari have also voiced their support for Palestine.