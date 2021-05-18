Bella Hadid ‘feels whole’ after attending pro-Palestine protest in US

Supermodel Bella Hadid took part in a protest to express solidarity with Palestinians against the aggression by Israel.

She shared images of herself in the protest in New York on Instagram.

Bella said that “it feels whole” to be around in one place.

“The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!! ❤️ It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real 💧,” she said.

Her father Mohamed Hadid, who is a professional real estate magnet, is of Palestinian descent as well.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have increased recently. Over 200 people, including children, have been killed due to ground operations recent airstrikes by Israeli forces.

Bella is not the first celebrity to spoke out on the issue. Mark Ruffalo, who stars as Hulk in the much-beloved Avengers series, had called for sanctions on Israel for liberating Palestine.

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize Award winner Malala Yousafzai along with actor Riz Ahmed and musician Zayn Malik have also condemned Israel’s relentless aggression.