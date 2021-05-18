Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Bella Hadid ‘feels whole’ after attending pro-Palestine protest in US

Supermodel shares pictures of the protest

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bella Hadid ‘feels whole’ after attending pro-Palestine protest in US

Supermodel Bella Hadid took part in a protest to express solidarity with Palestinians against the aggression by Israel.

She shared images of herself in the protest in New York on Instagram.

Bella said that “it feels whole” to be around in one place.

“The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!! ❤️ It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real 💧,” she said.

Her father Mohamed Hadid, who is a professional real estate magnet, is of Palestinian descent as well.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have increased recently. Over 200 people, including children, have been killed due to ground operations recent airstrikes by Israeli forces.

Bella is not the first celebrity to spoke out on the issue. Mark Ruffalo, who stars as Hulk in the much-beloved Avengers series, had called for sanctions on Israel for liberating Palestine.

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize Award winner Malala Yousafzai along with actor Riz Ahmed and musician Zayn Malik have also condemned Israel’s relentless aggression.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bella hadid Israel Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bella Hadid, Israel, Palestine, Palestine bombing,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Mariyam Nafees shares photos from private engagement
Mariyam Nafees shares photos from private engagement
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's banter wins the internet
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s banter wins the internet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.