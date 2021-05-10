Bautista says third Guardians movie can mark end of Drax

Actor Dave Bautista has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 can mark the end of Drax The Destroyer, Digital Spy has reported.

“I don’t know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you,” he said. “There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the whole direction of the Marvel universe has changed.”

The former WWE superstar confirmed that he will also not be working in the upcoming spinoff movies which is based on his character and the other being Mantis.

“There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film,” he said. “It was really because it was James Gunn’s idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. He laid it out to me. I thought it was such a brilliant idea, but I haven’t heard any follow-up from the studio. I don’t think they’re very interested, or it doesn’t fit into the way they have things mapped out.

“But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 will mark the final flick of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is due to release on May 5, 2023.