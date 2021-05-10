Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Bautista says third Guardians movie can mark end of Drax

Former WWE star says Marvel has evolved

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Bautista says third Guardians movie can mark end of Drax

Photo Courtesy: davebautista / Instagram

Actor Dave Bautista has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 can mark the end of Drax The Destroyer, Digital Spy has reported.

“I don’t know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you,” he said. “There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the whole direction of the Marvel universe has changed.”

The former WWE superstar confirmed that he will also not be working in the upcoming spinoff movies which is based on his character and the other being Mantis.

“There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film,” he said. “It was really because it was James Gunn’s idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. He laid it out to me. I thought it was such a brilliant idea, but I haven’t heard any follow-up from the studio. I don’t think they’re very interested, or it doesn’t fit into the way they have things mapped out.

“But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.”

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 will mark the final flick of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is due to release on  May 5, 2023.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Drax Guardians of the Galaxy. Dave Bautista
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Drax The Destroyer, Dave Bautista, Guardians of Galaxy: Volume 3, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron's death reports
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports
Areeba Habib trolled for sharing trailer of Salman Khan's Radhe
Areeba Habib trolled for sharing trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.