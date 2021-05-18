Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show

It all started with a dance performance

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show

Photo: Twitter

A fight between comedian Syed Basit Ali and a performer on NEO TV’s live morning show has gone viral.

“Why do you even allow women to organise Aurat March and dance?” Basit lashed out at the host. “Isn’t all this vulgarity?”

Things took an ugly turn on the show after a performance enraged Basit. He and the performer started to physically fight at one point and used derogatory language when the host’s efforts to calm them went in vain.

“This is my show,” said the host. “You’re on a morning show. You knew the format and that there would be women, singing, dance and games. How can you say it is vulgarity?”

Basit responded by saying society doesn’t allow women to dance. When asked if it allows him to come on a morning show, Basit said there’s nothing wrong with mimicry and comedy, but dance should not be permitted.

Many people are criticising the comedian and calling him “the next Khalilur Rehman Qamar” for shouting at women on live television. Others are wondering why the show didn’t cut to a break and allowed the entire fight to go live instead.

This is not the first time such an outburst has been telecast live. Screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar abused activist Marvi Sirmed over the Aurat March slogan Mera Jism, Meri Marzi. Marvi was verbally attacked by JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah on TV as well.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Comedian Basit Ali fight live morning show
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's banter wins the internet
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s banter wins the internet
Mariyam Nafees shares photos from private engagement
Mariyam Nafees shares photos from private engagement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.