Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show

A fight between comedian Syed Basit Ali and a performer on NEO TV’s live morning show has gone viral.

“Why do you even allow women to organise Aurat March and dance?” Basit lashed out at the host. “Isn’t all this vulgarity?”

Things took an ugly turn on the show after a performance enraged Basit. He and the performer started to physically fight at one point and used derogatory language when the host’s efforts to calm them went in vain.

بے حیائی کے خلاف جنگ میں خلیل الرحمان قمر کے بعد سید باسط علی نے بھی دل جیت لیا. pic.twitter.com/ZE2aJ3y3vi — Abdul Qadeer 🇵🇸 (@abdulqadeer03) May 17, 2021

“This is my show,” said the host. “You’re on a morning show. You knew the format and that there would be women, singing, dance and games. How can you say it is vulgarity?”

Basit responded by saying society doesn’t allow women to dance. When asked if it allows him to come on a morning show, Basit said there’s nothing wrong with mimicry and comedy, but dance should not be permitted.

Many people are criticising the comedian and calling him “the next Khalilur Rehman Qamar” for shouting at women on live television. Others are wondering why the show didn’t cut to a break and allowed the entire fight to go live instead.

This is not the first time such an outburst has been telecast live. Screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar abused activist Marvi Sirmed over the Aurat March slogan Mera Jism, Meri Marzi. Marvi was verbally attacked by JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah on TV as well.

