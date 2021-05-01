Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ayesha Omar calls out students bashing Shafqat Mehmood

Says criticism doesn’t mean disrespect

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ayesha Omar calls out students bashing Shafqat Mehmood

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Actor Ayesha Omar is not happy with students who are using inappropriate language for Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on social media.

“Dear students, criticism and difference of opinion does not mean one needs to be disrespectful,” she tweeted. “We can get our point across with respect.”

The minister announced on Tuesday that the O and A Level exams had been cancelled and pushed to October and November, adding that no students will be promoted without exams this year. The decision was taken after videos showing crowded Cambridge examination centres and violation of coronavirus SOPs went viral and raised concerns. Where many students supported Shafqat’s decision to postpone exams, others rallying for cancellation went out of line and started abusing him on social media. 

“Let’s try to regulate and stabilise our emotions in stressful situations,” Ayesha said. “It’s better for us and others.”

Many actors have urged the public to follow the SOPs strictly but others are being criticised for organising or attending events amid the rising cases. Fahad Mirza’s 40th birthday bash last week infuriated people on social media, who wondered why the authorities concerned are not taking any action against the stars.

Sheheryar Munawar, after criticism, apologised for attending Fahad’s birthday party and said there’s no justification for his actions.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ayesha omar cambridge exams Shafqat Mehmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Hania Aamir under fire for ‘Roza Lag Raha Hai’ video
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Momin Saqib all set to star opposite Hania Aamir
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Shahroz Sabzwari called out for jogging shirtless in Karachi
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
Riz Ahmed fixing wife’s hair steals Oscars red carpet
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
When Sarah Khan turned down Falak Shabir’s proposal
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Indians criticise Sushmita for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi hospital
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
Did you know Raqs-e-Bismil poster is an American painting rip-off?
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
In pictures: Blogger recreates Pakistan legends’ iconic looks
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Fahad Mirza hosts qawwali night to celebrate 40th birthday
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
Bilal Abbas, Sajal Ali’s next is a historical drama
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.