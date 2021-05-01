Ayesha Omar calls out students bashing Shafqat Mehmood

Actor Ayesha Omar is not happy with students who are using inappropriate language for Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on social media.

“Dear students, criticism and difference of opinion does not mean one needs to be disrespectful,” she tweeted. “We can get our point across with respect.”

Dear Students.

Criticism and difference of opinion does NOT mean one needs to be disrespectful. We can get our point across with respect. Let’s try to regulate and stabilise our emotions in stressful situations. It’s better for us and others. Positive manifestations also help. — Ayesha Omar (@ayesha_m_omar) April 29, 2021

The minister announced on Tuesday that the O and A Level exams had been cancelled and pushed to October and November, adding that no students will be promoted without exams this year. The decision was taken after videos showing crowded Cambridge examination centres and violation of coronavirus SOPs went viral and raised concerns. Where many students supported Shafqat’s decision to postpone exams, others rallying for cancellation went out of line and started abusing him on social media.

“Let’s try to regulate and stabilise our emotions in stressful situations,” Ayesha said. “It’s better for us and others.”

Many actors have urged the public to follow the SOPs strictly but others are being criticised for organising or attending events amid the rising cases. Fahad Mirza’s 40th birthday bash last week infuriated people on social media, who wondered why the authorities concerned are not taking any action against the stars.

Sheheryar Munawar, after criticism, apologised for attending Fahad’s birthday party and said there’s no justification for his actions.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

